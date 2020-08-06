Jungle Operations Training Course 2020

A U.S. Army Soldier focuses on correctly tying a knot while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 8, 2020. Failures during student evaluations for 12 critical knots, three harnesses or two rope systems taught at JOTC will result in removal from the course. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Valencia McNeal/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

