U.S. Army Soldiers establish a one-rope bridge during the culminating exercise patrol lanes while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 16, 2020. In the first week of JOTC, students learned the proper techniques for assembling a one-rope bridge system and were evaluated on how they implemented them in the second week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
05.16.2020
07.08.2020
6269303
200615-A-TD292-1002
6228x4152
19.87 MB
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|2
|0
|0
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
