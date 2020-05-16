U.S. Army Soldiers establish a one-rope bridge during the culminating exercise patrol lanes while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 16, 2020. In the first week of JOTC, students learned the proper techniques for assembling a one-rope bridge system and were evaluated on how they implemented them in the second week. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 17:41 Photo ID: 6269303 VIRIN: 200615-A-TD292-1002 Resolution: 6228x4152 Size: 19.87 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.