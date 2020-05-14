Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 5 of 10]

    Jungle Operations Training Course 2020

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier strike a magnesium round bar to start a fire while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 14, 2020. JOTC students learned about the principles of survival which included shelters, traps, fauna and flora procurement, fire craft, and water procurement and filtration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 17:41
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    25TH INFANTRY DIVISION
    CSM
    USARPAC
    US ARMY
    TROPIC LIGHTNING
    LIGHTNING ACADEMY
    JOTC
    INDOPACOM

