Jungle Operations Training Course 2020

A U.S. Army Soldier strike a magnesium round bar to start a fire while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 14, 2020. JOTC students learned about the principles of survival which included shelters, traps, fauna and flora procurement, fire craft, and water procurement and filtration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US