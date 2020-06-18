U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nery Castro, Lightning Academy, 25th Infantry Division, pulls security for his team during the culminating exercise patrol lanes while attending the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 18, 2020. The culminating exercise is a three-day situational training exercise that focuses on planning, preparation and execution of jungle operations as well as broadening the students’ knowledge in employment of a squad within a tropical environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Lawrence Broadnax/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

Date Taken: 06.18.2020
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Lawrence Broadnax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.