Jungle Operations Training Course 2020

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Steven Mason, an instructor at 25th Infantry Division's Lightning Academy, teaches a class on survival for the Jungle Operations Training Course (JOTC) at Lightning Academy Schofield Barracks, East Range, Hawaii June 14, 2020. During JOTC, instructors taught tactics, techniques, and procedures required to fight, win, and survive within any jungle environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Effie Mahugh/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

