Spangdahlem AB host Rescue Technician course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Welborn, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Fire Rescue and Contingency Training instructor, observes a training exercise during a Rescue Technician course held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. Welborn aided in guiding the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight Airmen through rescue training and ensured their safety by taking extra precautions for this course during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

