    Spangdahlem AB host Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8]

    Spangdahlem AB host Rescue Technician course

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Welborn, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Fire Rescue and Contingency Training instructor, observes a training exercise during a Rescue Technician course held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. Welborn aided in guiding the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight Airmen through rescue training and ensured their safety by taking extra precautions for this course during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    This work, Spangdahlem AB host Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

