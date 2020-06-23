Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course

Airmen from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight participate in the Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. The purpose of this course is to train and certify Spangdahlem Air Base Fire Department personnel and ensure they have knowledge and the capability to respond and perform a rescue when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

