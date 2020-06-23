Airmen from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight participate in the Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. The purpose of this course is to train and certify Spangdahlem Air Base Fire Department personnel and ensure they have knowledge and the capability to respond and perform a rescue when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6268154
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-VG991-1015
|Resolution:
|5240x3012
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT