    Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 3 of 8]

    Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services flight participate in the Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. The purpose of this course is to train and certify Spangdahlem Air Base Fire Department personnel and ensure they have knowledge and the capability to respond and perform a rescue when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

