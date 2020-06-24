Airman 1st Class Samuel Lofton, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, participates in a Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. One of the core tasks and responsibilities of the 52nd FES flight is to provide technical rescue capabilities to the base populous at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 03:24 Photo ID: 6268156 VIRIN: 200624-F-VG991-1121 Resolution: 5361x3888 Size: 1.5 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.