Airman 1st Class Samuel Lofton, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, participates in a Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. One of the core tasks and responsibilities of the 52nd FES flight is to provide technical rescue capabilities to the base populous at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6268156
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-VG991-1121
|Resolution:
|5361x3888
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
