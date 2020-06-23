U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donaven Preston, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, descends from a building during a Rescue Technician course held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. The Rescue Technician course is a three-week course that teaches firefighters how to rescue victims from high and low angles, as well as horizontal and vertical confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6268153
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-VG991-1046
|Resolution:
|3276x4816
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
