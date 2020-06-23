Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Donaven Preston, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services firefighter, descends from a building during a Rescue Technician course held at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. The Rescue Technician course is a three-week course that teaches firefighters how to rescue victims from high and low angles, as well as horizontal and vertical confined spaces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

