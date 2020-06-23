Marcel Follmann, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services driver operator, left, and U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Welborn, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Fire Rescue and Contingency Training instructor, look at descending firefighters during a Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. Members from the 52 FES flight participate in this training to remain vigilant and ready to perform rescue operations in case of unexpected emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 03:24 Photo ID: 6268152 VIRIN: 200623-F-VG991-1008 Resolution: 3684x2531 Size: 807.74 KB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.