    Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 1 of 8]

    Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Marcel Follmann, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services driver operator, left, and U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Robert Welborn, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Fire Rescue and Contingency Training instructor, look at descending firefighters during a Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. Members from the 52 FES flight participate in this training to remain vigilant and ready to perform rescue operations in case of unexpected emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 03:24
    VIRIN: 200623-F-VG991-1008
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FireFighter
    DoD
    Rescue
    AFWeek
    52FW
    52CES
    CovidUSAF
    InThisTogether
    Covid19EUCOM
    AlwaysMissionReady

