Marcel Follmann, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services driver operator, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Steven Czech, 52nd CES FES firefighter, assemble their harnesses during a Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. One of the trainings covered in this course is rope rescue, where firefighters learn to effectively ascend and descend from buildings to ensure the safety of the victims they are saving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.08.2020 03:24 Photo ID: 6268155 VIRIN: 200623-F-VG991-1017 Resolution: 4948x3938 Size: 1.08 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.