U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Howley, front, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services driver operator, front, practices ascending from a building while Staff Sgt. Robert Welborn, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Fire Rescue and Contingency Training instructor, ensures proper procedures and safety measures are followed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. Some of the topics covered during the Rescue Technician course include knots, anchors, mechanical advantages, low angle rescues, rappelling, high lines, and confined space rescues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2020 03:24
|Photo ID:
|6268158
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-VG991-1106
|Resolution:
|5073x3561
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB host Rescue Technician course [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Melody Howley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
