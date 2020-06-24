Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB host Rescue Technician course [Image 6 of 8]

    Spangdahlem AB host Rescue Technician course

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Melody Howley 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Beckerjeck, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Fire Rescue and Contingency Training instructor, left, watches Staff Sgt. William Johnson, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services crew chief, descend from a building during a Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rescue Technician instructors ensured members from the 52nd FES flight took safety precautions, such as maintaining physical distancing measures when able, and wearing face masks during confined space exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.08.2020 03:24
    VIRIN: 200624-F-VG991-1044
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE 
