Spangdahlem AB host Rescue Technician course

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Beckerjeck, 435th Construction and Training Squadron Fire Rescue and Contingency Training instructor, left, watches Staff Sgt. William Johnson, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services crew chief, descend from a building during a Rescue Technician course at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 23, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rescue Technician instructors ensured members from the 52nd FES flight took safety precautions, such as maintaining physical distancing measures when able, and wearing face masks during confined space exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Melody W. Howley)

