Firetrucks spray a C-17 Globemaster III piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California. June 29, 2020. The formal water salute was part of Nelson’s fini flight celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6264556
|VIRIN:
|200629-F-UO290-1015
|Resolution:
|4500x2981
|Size:
|7.39 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT