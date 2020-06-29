Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 12 of 13]

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Firetrucks spray a C-17 Globemaster III piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California. June 29, 2020. The formal water salute was part of Nelson’s fini flight celebration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 16:03
    Photo ID: 6264556
    VIRIN: 200629-F-UO290-1015
    Resolution: 4500x2981
    Size: 7.39 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Travis AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT