Friends and family spray U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, with water and champagne after his fini flight, June 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. It is tradition to spray the aviator with champagne and water upon exiting the plane to celebrate their time in the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 16:03 Photo ID: 6264536 VIRIN: 200629-F-UI914-1034 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 8.3 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.