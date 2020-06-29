Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 5 of 13]

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Friends and family spray U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, with water and champagne after his fini flight, June 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. It is tradition to spray the aviator with champagne and water upon exiting the plane to celebrate their time in the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 16:03
    Photo ID: 6264536
    VIRIN: 200629-F-UI914-1034
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.3 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB

