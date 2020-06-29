U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, sprays his son, Tanner, with water after Nelson’s fini flight, June 29, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Nelson and his family arrived at Travis AFB in September 2018 and will depart for the Pentagon in July 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 16:03 Photo ID: 6264554 VIRIN: 200629-F-UO290-1139 Resolution: 4500x2812 Size: 6.46 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 13 of 13], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.