U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, second from the left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, and his family stand on the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III after his fini flight, June 29, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Nelson and his family arrived at Travis AFB in September 2018 and will depart for the Pentagon in July 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 16:03 Photo ID: 6264538 VIRIN: 200629-F-UI914-1037 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.26 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.