60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

Courtney Nelson,left, spouse of U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, sprays Nelson with champagne after his fini flight June 29, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. It is tradition to spray the aviator with champagne and water upon exiting the plane to celebrate their time in the unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

