60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, third from right, 60th AMW command chief, stand with their families on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California after Nelson’s fini flight June 29, 2020. Nelson and Crowder, along with their families, have been a part of Team Travis since September 2018 and are set to depart July 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

