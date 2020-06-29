Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 8 of 13]

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Derek Crowder, third from right, 60th AMW command chief, stand with their families on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California after Nelson’s fini flight June 29, 2020. Nelson and Crowder, along with their families, have been a part of Team Travis since September 2018 and are set to depart July 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    Travis AFB

