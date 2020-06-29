U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, laughs with his son, Tanner, after his fini flight June 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Nelson and his family arrived at Travis AFB in September 2018 and will depart for the Pentagon in July 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6264539
|VIRIN:
|200629-F-UI914-1038
|Resolution:
|3306x2200
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT