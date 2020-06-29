Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 7 of 13]

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, center, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, laughs with his son, Tanner, after his fini flight June 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Nelson and his family arrived at Travis AFB in September 2018 and will depart for the Pentagon in July 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 16:03
    Photo ID: 6264539
    VIRIN: 200629-F-UI914-1038
    Resolution: 3306x2200
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye' [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Amy Younger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'
    60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Travis AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT