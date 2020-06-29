60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

Friends and family of U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, watch as Nelson taxis a C-17 Globemaster III to its parking spot after his fini flight , June 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. A fini flight is a traditional final flight celebrating aviators who are departing their units or retiring from service . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)
