60 AMW Takes to the Sky and Says 'Goodbye'

Friends and family of U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Nelson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, watch as Nelson taxis a C-17 Globemaster III to its parking spot after his fini flight , June 29, 2020 at Travis Air Force Base, California. A fini flight is a traditional final flight celebrating aviators who are departing their units or retiring from service . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amy Younger)

