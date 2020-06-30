U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Declan Ward, 31st Security Force Squadron monitoring facility operator hides in the grass during Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. The 31st SFS maintains installation force protection during peacetime and wartime operations within eight separate base areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 05:36 Photo ID: 6260967 VIRIN: 200630-F-ZX177-1245 Resolution: 6562x4374 Size: 3.77 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.