U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Declan Ward, 31st Security Force Squadron monitoring facility operator hides in the grass during Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. The 31st SFS maintains installation force protection during peacetime and wartime operations within eight separate base areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 05:36
|Photo ID:
|6260967
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-ZX177-1245
|Resolution:
|6562x4374
|Size:
|3.77 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
This work, 31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
