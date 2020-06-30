An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter operated by Airmen from the 56th Rescue Squadron participates in Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. The 56th Rescue Squadron provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 05:36
|Photo ID:
|6260965
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-ZX177-1248
|Resolution:
|6351x4234
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
