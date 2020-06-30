31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter operated by Airmen from the 56th Rescue Squadron participates in Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. The 56th Rescue Squadron provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever).

