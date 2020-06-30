31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Howard, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler and his K-9 counterpart, Kay, surveils the landscape during Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. The 31st SFS maintains installation force protection during peacetime and wartime operations within eight separate base areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

