    31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020 [Image 6 of 10]

    31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Howard, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler and his K-9 counterpart, Kay, surveils the landscape during Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. The 31st SFS maintains installation force protection during peacetime and wartime operations within eight separate base areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 05:36
    Photo ID: 6260966
    VIRIN: 200630-F-ZX177-1130
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.14 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31st FW
    wyvernnation
    31SFS

