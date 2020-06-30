U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Howard, 31st Security Force Squadron military working dog handler and his K-9 counterpart, Kay, search for a simulated downed pilot during Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. Operation Porcupine is an exercise demonstrating the interoperability of all units in the 31st Operations Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 05:36 Photo ID: 6260961 VIRIN: 200630-F-ZX177-1097 Resolution: 5778x3853 Size: 3.45 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.