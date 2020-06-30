31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew McCarty, 31st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler searched for a simulated downed pilot during Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. McCarty acted as the opposing force during Operation Porcupine which is a unique exercise that tests the diverse capabilities of the 31st Operations Group, combining efforts from the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron, the 510th Fighter Squadron, the 606th Air Control Squadron, and the 31st Security Forces Squadron for the rescue of a simulated downed pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

