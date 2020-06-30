An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter operated by Airmen from the 56th Rescue Squadron participates in Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. Operation Porcupine is a unique exercise, which tests the diverse capabilities of the 31st Operations Group, combining efforts from the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron, the 510th Fighter Squadron, the 606th Air Control Squadron, and the 31st Security Forces Squadron for the rescue of a simulated downed pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 05:36 Photo ID: 6260968 VIRIN: 200630-F-ZX177-1285 Resolution: 5193x3462 Size: 1.94 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.