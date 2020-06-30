31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020

Kay, a military working dog assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron lays in his kennel, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. Military working dogs are patrol explosive detectors and train approximately 100 hours a month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)
|06.30.2020
|07.02.2020 05:36
|6260959
|200630-F-ZX177-1048
|7568x5044
|5.15 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|1
|0
|0
