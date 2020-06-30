Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020 [Image 9 of 10]

    31st Fighter Wing conducts Operation Porcupine 2020

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter operated by Airmen from the 56th Rescue Squadron participates in Operation Porcupine, June 30, 2020 at Osoppo, Italy. Operation Porcupine is a unique exercise, which tests the diverse capabilities of the 31st Operations Group, combining efforts from the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadron, the 510th Fighter Squadron, the 606th Air Control Squadron, and the 31st Security Forces Squadron for the rescue of a simulated downed pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever)

    IMAGE INFO

    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31st FW
    wyvernnation

