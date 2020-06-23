U.S. Air Force Airmen help lower an HH-60G Pave Hawk II off a truck to be used for a simulated crash recovery exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team conducted a simulated helicopter crash scenario and crane lift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6257237
|VIRIN:
|200623-F-NP794-184
|Resolution:
|5059x3712
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Simulated Crash Site Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS
