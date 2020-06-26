Simulated Crash Site Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen help lift an HH-60G Pave Hawk II onto a truck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team is comprised of aircraft subject matter experts that are trained to safely and expeditiously recover crashed, damaged or disabled aircraft while minimizing secondary airframe damage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)

