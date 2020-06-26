Simulated Crash Site Training

A U.S. Air Force Airman helps guide the wheel on an HH-60G Pave Hawk II onto a transport truck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team ensures the urgent movement of any aircraft from areas that interfere with the installation’s flying operations to sustain a clear and active runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)

