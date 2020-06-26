A U.S. Air Force Airman helps guide the wheel on an HH-60G Pave Hawk II onto a transport truck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team ensures the urgent movement of any aircraft from areas that interfere with the installation’s flying operations to sustain a clear and active runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6257226
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-NP794-545
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Simulated Crash Site Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT