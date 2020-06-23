Simulated Crash Site Training

A U.S. Air Force Airman stands on top of an HH-60G Pave Hawk II to help get it off a crane at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team conducted a simulated helicopter crash scenario and crane lift. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)

