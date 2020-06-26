U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare an HH-60G Pave Hawk II to be lifted from a simulated crash site at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team conducts aircraft recovery operations during aircraft emergency mishaps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 18:26 Photo ID: 6257232 VIRIN: 200626-F-NP794-261 Resolution: 4954x3414 Size: 1.07 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Simulated Crash Site Training [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.