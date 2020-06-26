Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Simulated Crash Site Training [Image 2 of 13]

    Simulated Crash Site Training

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman helps lift an HH-60G Pave Hawk II onto a truck at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team provides in-flight and ground emergency rapid response capability for all aircraft, local and transient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 18:26
    Photo ID: 6257227
    VIRIN: 200626-F-NP794-530
    Resolution: 5379x3479
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simulated Crash Site Training [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training
    Simulated Crash Site Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    U.S. Airmen
    Tucson
    AZ
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Arizona
    U.S. Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    Davis-Monthan AFB
    DM
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT