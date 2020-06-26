Simulated Crash Site Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen prepare a helicopter to be lifted from a simulated crash site at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team conducts aircraft recovery operations during aircraft emergency mishaps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)

