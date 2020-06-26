U.S. Air Force Airmen carry an a HH-60G Pave Hawk II pilot’s seat in a simulated crash recovery site at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, June 26, 2020. The Crash, Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery team provides in-flight and ground emergency rapid response capability for all aircraft, local and transient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sari A. Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 18:26
|Photo ID:
|6257233
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-NP794-062
|Resolution:
|5068x3570
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Simulated Crash Site Training [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT