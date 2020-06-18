Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J [Image 8 of 10]

    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan and the 36th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan work together to fill an F-16 Fighting Falcon from an aerial bulk fuels delivery system, June 18, 2020. The use of an ABFDS allows non-tanker aircraft to transport fuel and refuel other aircraft even in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 23:02
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
