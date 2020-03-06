Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa [Image 6 of 10]

    Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. James Williams, a quality assurance evaluator assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, secures an aerial bulk fuels delivery system onboard a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2020. The ABFDS was used as part of a training event in support of the Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman development initiative, allowing Japan-based Air Bases to maintain mission-essential skill sets critical to the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    CV22
    CV-22 Osprey
    C130J
    Yokota AB
    LCLA
    USAF
    low-altitude
    USFJ
    C-130J Super Hercules
    low-cost
    UH-1N Iroquois
    Indo-Pacom
    SamuraiSurge
    ElephantWalk
    C12Huron

