Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J

Members from the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan and the 36th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan work together to fill an F-16 Fighting Falcon from an aerial bulk fuels delivery system, June 18, 2020. The use of an ABFDS allows non-tanker aircraft to transport fuel and refuel other aircraft even in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

