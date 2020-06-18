Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J

A loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, sits on the back of a C-130J Super Hercules June 18, 2020 as it prepares to park at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The C-130J carried an aerial bulk fuel delivery system to be used to fill up an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

