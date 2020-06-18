Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J [Image 4 of 10]

    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, sits on the back of a C-130J Super Hercules June 18, 2020 as it prepares to park at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The C-130J carried an aerial bulk fuel delivery system to be used to fill up an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.24.2020 23:03
    Photo ID: 6251553
    VIRIN: 200618-F-LQ965-0874
    Resolution: 2400x1602
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa
    Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa
    Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa
    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J
    Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa
    Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa
    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J
    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J
    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J
    Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Yokota
    CV22
    CV-22 Osprey
    C130J
    Yokota AB
    LCLA
    USAF
    low-altitude
    USFJ
    C-130J Super Hercules
    low-cost
    UH-1N Iroquois
    Indo-Pacom
    SamuraiSurge
    ElephantWalk
    C12Huron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT