A loadmaster assigned to the 36th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, sits on the back of a C-130J Super Hercules June 18, 2020 as it prepares to park at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The C-130J carried an aerial bulk fuel delivery system to be used to fill up an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 23:03
|Photo ID:
|6251553
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-LQ965-0874
|Resolution:
|2400x1602
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
