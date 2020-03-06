Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa

Tech. Sgt. James Williams, a quality assurance evaluator (left) and Staff Sgt. David Carson, a fuels service center controller (right) assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepare an aerial bulk fuels delivery system for filling on a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, June 3, 2020. The ABFDS was used as part of a training event in support of the Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman development initiative, allowing Japan-based Air Bases to maintain mission-essential skill sets critical to the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)

