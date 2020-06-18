Yokota, Misawa work together, refuel F-16 from C-130J

Members from the 35th Fighter Wing, Misawa Air Base, Japan and the 36th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan work together to fill an F-16 Fighting Falcon from an aerial bulk fuels delivery system, June 18, 2020. The use of an ABFDS allows non-tanker aircraft to transport fuel and refuel other aircraft even in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs)
06.18.2020
06.24.2020
|6251556
|200618-F-LQ965-0875
|2400x1602
|2.57 MB
|Location:
YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
|0
