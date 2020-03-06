A fuel truck assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron pumps fuel into an aerial bulk fuels delivery system onboard a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 3, 2020. The ABFDS was used as part of a training event in support of the Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman development initiative, allowing Japan-based Air Bases to maintain mission-essential skill sets critical to the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2020 23:03
|Photo ID:
|6251551
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-LQ965-0602
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen load ABFDS, head to Misawa [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT