U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, waits on the flightline with a member of the official greeting party as Air Force One prepares for takeoff at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. The 89th Airlift Wing directs the largest and busiest flightline protocol office in Department of Defense which handles over 3,900 distinguished visitors and staff annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 13:06
|Photo ID:
|6249283
|VIRIN:
|200620-F-TM624-0156
|Resolution:
|6261x4472
|Size:
|13.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
