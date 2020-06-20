U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, waits on the flightline with a member of the official greeting party as Air Force One prepares for takeoff at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. The 89th Airlift Wing directs the largest and busiest flightline protocol office in Department of Defense which handles over 3,900 distinguished visitors and staff annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 13:06 Photo ID: 6249283 VIRIN: 200620-F-TM624-0156 Resolution: 6261x4472 Size: 13.96 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.