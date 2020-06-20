Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, right, 89th Airlift Wing commander, and a member of the official greeting party wait as Marine One approaches at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. The 89th AW provides global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

