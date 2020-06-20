Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, snaps to attention as Air Force One prepares for takeoff at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. The 89th Airlift Wing directs the largest and busiest flightline protocol office in Department of Defense which handles over 3,900 distinguished visitors and staff annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

