The VC-25 aircraft, better known as Air Force One, and its crew standby for the arrival of President Donald J. Trump at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. When the president is aboard any Air Force aircraft, the radio call sign is "Air Force One." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2020 13:06
|Photo ID:
|6249282
|VIRIN:
|200620-F-TM624-0149
|Resolution:
|8054x4530
|Size:
|18.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
