U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Snelson, 89th Airlift Wing commander, salutes President Donald J. Trump as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, June 20, 2020. When the president is aboard any Air Force aircraft, the radio call sign is "Air Force One." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2020 Date Posted: 06.23.2020 13:05 Photo ID: 6249280 VIRIN: 200620-F-TM624-0104 Resolution: 3759x4699 Size: 8.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.