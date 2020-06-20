Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 1 of 8]

    Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    Air Force One, carrying departs from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland with President Donald J. Trump on board, June 20, 2020. When the president is aboard any Air Force aircraft, the radio call sign is "Air Force One." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snelson wraps up first week as 89 AW Commander, greets POTUS [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

